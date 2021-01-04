Veldhoven is 100 this year

Veldhoven’s town council officially kicked off its centenary celebrations on Monday.

Mayor Marcel Delhez symbolically hoisted the flag and reflected on 100 years of Veldhoven. The first of May 2021 marks the centenary anniversary of the merger of the four villages. They are Veldhoven-Dorp, Meerveldhoven, Zeelst, and Oerle.

Since then, Veldhoven has grown into the municipality it is today, with more than 45,000 inhabitants. A lot is planned to celebrate this milestone – from a special Veldhoven skit to a quiz, documentary, exhibition, and a festival dedicated to the event.

However, the town council did say COVID-19 could throw a spanner in the works. All might, therefore, not go as planned. You can find the preliminary programme here.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven