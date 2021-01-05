Feline and Julian collect Christmas trees for charity

A classmate is in hospital after a serious accident, and his family can be with him, thanks to the Ronald Mc Donald House. This became a reason for Feline (11) and Julian from Eindhoven to raise money by collecting Christmas trees, to help their classmate.

With their go-kart, they go door to door, in the Schrijversbuurt in Eindhoven. Every day there is a job. They’ve collected about twenty trees so far. They bring the trees to a collection point to be thrown away. In the meantime, they’ve also collected 200 euro. A number of residents also donated on their own, because they think it’s a great initiative.

Last week the children already distributed flyers in the neighborhood, to make local residents familiar with the action. Donations can be made via this website.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.