SP: Eindhoven should reduce waiting time for immigrants

Immigrants who apply in Eindhoven to obtain the Dutch nationality have to wait far too long. The city council should do something about this quickly, according to the SP, the Socialist Party in Eindhoven.

According to the opposition party, it now takes a month before the municipality can check whether someone meets the conditions to become a Dutch citizen. After that, it takes another month before the new application can be submitted.

Shortage

The SP has talked about this earlier too. According to the party, nothing has changed in a year. The Mayor and the councillors said last year that this is due to an increase in applications, a shortage of staff and immigrants who do not turn up when they are called for a conversation.

Corona crisis

The SP feels that the city council should really work now in reducing the waiting time. The party understands that the corona crisis also plays a role in the problem, but feels that the city council has to do more. In two weeks’ time, the council will answer the SP’s questions.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.