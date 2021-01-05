Eindhoven resident is the first to be vaccinated against corona

On Wednesday, Sanna Elkadiri from Eindhoven shall become the first Dutch national to receive a shot against the coronavirus. The 39 year old care worker works at a nursing home in Boxtel.

The ED reports this. According to the newspaper, she didn’t need to think long to join for the first vaccination round in Veghel. She says she has faith in science and doesn’t believe in shady stories about the vaccine. According to Elkadiri, vaccinations are already being carried out in Great Britain, among other countries, and nothing strange has happened there.

The nurse has even spoken to health minister Hugo de Jonge. “He said it’s going to be alright, that I’m not on my own and that we’ll do it together. It feels like a moral obligation to my clients. To the people who have fought to stay alive,” says Elkadiri.

Source: www.studio040.nl

