A car collided with a lorry on the A2 near Ekkersweijer yesterday evening.

Although the car was severely damaged, both drivers were unharmed. The car had to be towed away. The crash barrier was also damaged.

Traffic between Den Bosch and Eindhoven was backed up due to the accident. Two lanes had to be closed for a quite some time.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven