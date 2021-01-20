Train shunting yard to be enlarged

At most big stations, there’s an area where trains are parked, and their carriages are cleaned. Prorail is set to expand this shunting yard at Eindhoven Central Station.

This railway managing company says this is needed to manage the growing number of train passengers. “With the growth in train traffic, more space is needed to park and clean trains. That’s why ProRail is going to expand and modernise the siding capacities in Eindhoven,” a ProRail spokesperson announced.

The work will last for 24 hours a day from 25 January to 14 February. Various new tracks, switches, and overhead lines will be laid. The noise barrier along Fuutlaan will also be completed.

Substation

They will also start to use the electricity substation fully. This will supply power to the overhead lines and the NS workshop.

Prorail is planning another work period for late April and November. ProRail hopes this will enable more trains to run by the end of 2022.

Despite the work, train traffic will continue as usual. But the work in April will affect the timetable, says ProRail.

