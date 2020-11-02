Fire at Parktheater Eindhoven quickly extinguished

At the beginning of Thursday evening, a fire started briefly at the Parktheater on Thursday. The performances in the theater could continue as usual.

The fire broke out at around 17:40 in a room at the rear of the building. The fire brigade turned out with several fire trucks. This often happens in public buildings just to be on the safe side. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread.

According to the fire brigade, there were no injuries and a lot of smoke was released. That also caused the necessary damage in the building. A specialised company is looking at what can be done to remedy that damage.

Act of bravery

Theater director Giel Pastoor was not present when the fire broke out. He is quite shocked, but happy that it seems to be not that bad in the end: “A really big compliment to our employees, they have acted very brave.”

The fire was in a catering kitchen at the back of the building. There is a lot of smoke damage, as well as in an adjoining corridor. “It is now being examined whether it can be cleaned. Part of the building is not usable for the time being, but that has no consequences for the performances,” says Pastoor. All performances continue as usual.

Source: Studio040