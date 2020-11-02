New fibre optic network on the way in Eindhoven

A new fibre optic network is being constructed in and around the center of Eindhoven. The network will soon provide 29,000 households with access to faster internet.

The new network will be located in the city districts of the city centre, Strijp and Gestel and will be installed by telecom provider T-Mobile. A total of 185 kilometers of trenches will be dug and nearly 1,700 kilometers of fiber optic cable will be laid. The three districts, together more than a quarter of the city, are currently the only places in Eindhoven that do not have fibre optics.

Due to the construction of the network, almost all households and companies in Eindhoven will soon have access to the network standard. The first users are scheduled to be connected to the network this year.

