The library announced far-reaching measures last week. The political groups in the city council feel the measures to be bad.

Six parties want an investigation regarding the future of the library.

The library announced last week about termination of jobs and scrapping of activities. Closing down the Woensel branch is also on the cards.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta