Home in Waalre nominated for ‘Most sustainable house’

This year, for the ‘Most sustainable house in the Netherlands’ listing, a house in Waalre is nominated. It is built in 1928.

The Municipality says: “As a municipality, we’re proud when we see that residents are also consciously working on sustainability themselves.”

The house falls into the category ‘house before 1945 larger than 150m2’. Every year De Nationale Duurzame Huizen Route (The national sustainable home route) organises this event.

Its a general platform for anyone interested in sustainable living. Both the central government and various municiplaities have made it possible. One may ask questions to the homeowners and exchange ideas during the National Sustainable Houses Route in the autumn.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.