Catering entrepreneurs Geldrop-Mierlo to cover terraces

The catering entrepreneurs in Geldrop and Mierlo can cover their terraces in the coming months. The municipality has given permission for this.

The municipality has informed this in reply to questions from the council of the VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy)

At the moment, the hospitality industry remain closed. The owners hope that if they cover their terraces, visitors are going to come in the winter months. This can happen only when they can open again.

The Mayor Jos van Bree and the councillor Marc Jeucken have been in touch with the Catering representatives of the Dommeldal Catering association. From their monthly meetings this wish came to be known.

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo follows the Eindhoven and Helmond.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.