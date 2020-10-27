Veldhoven residents prefer the name ‘Den Ekkerman’

There was a competition to change the name of the sports centre in Veldhoven. But the people in Veldhoven prefer keeping the old name.

The municipality organised a name contest. They received about two hundred responses. A jury chose three names. Namely: ‘City Sport Veldhoven’, ‘Sportcentrum Veldhoven’ or ‘Sportcentrum De Verbinding’.

There’re undoubtedly residents of the municipality who found at least one of these names appealing; there’re also inhabitants who prefer to see the name of the old swimming pool on the facade of the new sports center.

That’s why an online petition is now circulating that pleads for the preservation of the name of the old swimming pool: ‘Den Ekkerman’.

Familiarity with the name

“Given the familiarity and character of the name Den Ekkerman, we want to keep it”, writes the initiator of the petition. The petitioner also indicates no reason to change the name Den Ekkerman.

The petition has been signed almost 600 times.

Source: www.studio040.nl

