A group of boys was robbed on Saturday evening around 20:45 on Belgiëplein in Woensel. One of the boys got a gun to his head and had to turn in his bag and car keys.

According to the victims, the incident took place in front of snack bar De Tempel. One of the victims was slightly injured.

Research

The police were looking for the perpetrators with several cars in the area. It is still unclear who the perpetrators are. The victims have filed a report.

Source: Studio040