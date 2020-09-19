Project management book now available in German too

The local company, Holland Innovative (HI), has played a vital role in Brainport Eindhoven’s success story for years.

So, the company, which is based at the High Tech Campus, thought it was high time to capture that story in writing. ‘The Complete Project Manager‘ is written by Roel Wessels. Roel Wessels is Holland Innovative‘s Management and Technology Project’s Senior Director. This new book revolves around an integral way of systems engineering.

It deals with the interplay between the world of high tech and project management too. In this book, Wessels makes the connection between the worlds of high tech and project management. He pays attention to the total playing field of project management theories; everything from traditional to the latest Agile insights.

‘World-class’

Wessels shows how everything is logically connected and can be applied together. There’s a strong focus on the power of credible leadership too. “Our region is world-class,” says HI CEO, Hans Meeske.

“Especially in the areas of multidisciplinary development and the production of state-of-the-art, high-tech equipment. We’ve help companies to connect with this for years. This book is an important addition to our training courses.”

In ‘The Complete Project Manager’, Brainport Eindhoven’s distinctive approach to systems engineering is emphasized. Now, it’s available not only in Dutch and English but also German. The English version is still primarily used by non-Dutch speakers from the region.

Now in German

The German version takes it further afield. Companies such as Bosch, MTU, Zeiss, and the University of Stuttgart can now use this book. The University of Stuttgart already partners with Holland Innovative for training and courses.

The book costs about €35. For more information and to order books, please visit the HI website.

Source: Holland Innovative