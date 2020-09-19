A new conference centre for the city?

Last week, the Eindhoven city council launched a tender for a new conference centre in the city.

In recent years, several studies have shown that there’s a need for a large international conference centre in the Brainport region. “Over the past decades, Brainport Eindhoven has developed into one of the most innovative regions in Europe,” says Councillor Stijn Steenbakkers. “We really want to raise the level of facilities for residents and businesses.

He says the Dutch government, industry, and science sector increasingly see the importance of conferences. These are needed to position Brainport Eindhoven internationally. “As a high-tech, economic, scientific, and knowledge centre.”

‘We must look ahead’

Despite current circumstances, “we must continue to look strategically ahead,” says the councillor. “We’ve been talking about a conference centre for years. A lot of preliminary work and research has already been done.”

The conference facility design leaves room for innovative ideas. It must, however, be able to house no less than 1,000 people. It should also have a 4,000 m2 event space.

Other criteria play a role too. It must be accessible by public transport and close to related facilities, like hotels. Architecture, appearance, sustainability, and social responsibility must be considered.

The council would prefer that this centre be in the area near Central station and the city centre. “But other locations aren’t excluded,” reads an Eindhoven municipality press release.

Source: Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Melinda Walraven