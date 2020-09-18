New app developed to guide public along commemoration route

Eindhoven has 274 memorial plaques in remembrance of Jewish residents that were deported during the Second World War. Recently, a new app was developed to find these plaques easily throughout the city.

Photos, stories and walking tours

The app has all 274 locations available as well as additional information of each deported and deceased Jew such as photos and stories. In addition, the app has 12 walking tours that connects nearby homes with one another. It can also be used in other areas of the Netherlands.

With heart and mind

The plaques are an initiative of German artist, Günter Demnig. In 1994 he started placing the first ‘Stolpersteine’. This name refers to each passer-by ‘stumbling’ with heart and mind when passing the residence. In the Netherlands, the first plaques were placed in 2007 in Borne. Eindhoven followed shortly after in 2009.

The app is available for free download on Android and iOS platforms. The app is called ‘Struikelstenen Gids’.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris