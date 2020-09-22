PSV mascot to visit Philips Museum

PSV’s club mascot, Phoxy, is going to visit the Philips Museum on September 30th.

The museum is hosting an exhibition ‘Eendracht maakt macht’ (United we stand stronger). Phoxy is going to be present in this exhibition. The exhibition is part of the 100th anniversary of the city of Eindhoven. It shows the connection of the city with Philips and PSV.

In the exhibition, there is also a PSV quiz for young visitors.

Phoxy shall be in the museum from 14.00 to 15.00 hours. Those who want to see the mascot can reserve tickets via the museum website.

Source: www.studio040.nl

