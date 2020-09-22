Regional Security groups: find alternative ideas to celebrate carnival

The three regional security groups of Brabant are calling upon carnival associations to come up with alternatives to celebrate carnival.

In a joint statement, they stated: “Just as Sinterklaas committees are thinking about how to do an online event or some other ways, it’s possible to find creative solutions to celebrate carnival too.”

The regional security groups are clear that carnival in 2021 cannot be celebrated like previous years. But they cannot ban it completely. “Just as we cannot decide that Christmas will not go ahead. But we do appeal to the creativity of our carnival associations”.

The regions say they understand the celebration and its traditions. “But public health is our priority. Always. It’s absolutely important to follow the emergency protocols. After all, we do not know how the coronavirus will develop in the coming months.”

Associations can come up with plans until December 1 at the latest.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

