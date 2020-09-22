Trailer full of stuff for drug lab found in Eindhoven

In the Quinten Matsyslaan in Eindhoven on Sunday morning, a trailer full of stuff for drug lab was discovered. In the trailer were, among others, three empty barrels and a cauldron.

The fire department was called in to take measurements just to be sure, but agents think the stuff in the van hasn’t been used yet.

Suspect

The emergency services were called because local residents found the trailer there suspicious. It’s not clear how long the trailer stood in the Quinten Matsyslaan.

There were also many license plates in the trailer. The police are investigating.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.