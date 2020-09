A car hit an elderly woman on Monday afternoon. The incident took place in the Piuslaan in Eindhoven.

The woman sustained injuries in this accident. The ambulance took her to the hospital.

Police reports that the woman is probably in her eighties. Ambulance staff were therefore extra careful with the victim.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta