Municipality Waalre meeting residents over problems Ericalaan

The youth meeting place at the Ericalaan in Waalre has been causing great problems for a year now.

After all the complaints, acting mayor Jan Boelhouwer and city councillor, Lianne Smit are going into a discussion with the local residents.

The place was set up in consultation with the local residents, but after a week they already regretted it. A lot of young people, also from outside Waalre, come to the place. In the evening, they cause a lot of nuisance. They also consume drugs on this spot. The next day children playing there, find the garbage left by the youngsters.

Twenty reports have been presented to the municipality in this year. The municipality has now responded to them. They’d like to have a conversation with the local residents. The exact date is not yet known.

Source: www.studio040.nl

