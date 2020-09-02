Killer must get 6 years

Didier van der H. has to go to jail for six years, with preventative custody. The public prosecutor demanded this on Monday.

The Eindhoven resident is said to have killed his mother with a knife last year. The 71-year-old woman died from a stab wound to her chest. The public prosecutor is calling it manslaughter.

The police found audio recordings of the woman’s last visit to her son. The recording stops before the fatal stabbing but indicates what was going on in the house. The victim had gone to help her son with household chores.

Anger turned fatal

Van der H. repeatedly lashed out his mother during the visit. He then attacked her with a kitchen knife. The man then immediately handed himself over to the police.

The accussed could later not remember anything about the incident. A psychiatric evaluation shows he’s of diminished capacity. That’s due to, among other things, a delusional disorder.

The court fears the man will repeat the office. They, therefore, want him to be placed in mandated hospital care. The Public Prosecution found insufficient evidence for premeditated murder.

The court will rule on this matter in a fortnight.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven