The number of coronavirus infections in Eindhoven has risen again. Two weeks ago, there were 60; now, there are 94.

In Geldrop-Mierlo, on the other hand, the number of infections has decreased to only six. There’s also a slight improvement in Waalre. There, in 14 days, the figure dropped from five to three.

In Veldhoven, it’s a different story. The number of infections has doubled from six to 13.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven