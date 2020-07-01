‘The Hague’ still wants to pursue proposed design museum

Eindhoven may still get a design museum, with support from ‘The Hague’. That is the outcome of a debate in the House of Representatives.



There was broad support in Dutch Parliament for a VVD motion. That motion calls on the cabinet to set aside money for a design institute in the Eindhoven region. Culture Minister Van Engelshoven has indicated that he wants to work on this.

At the beginning of this month, the region received ‘a slap in the face’ with a negative advice from the Council for Culture about the establishment of the design museum Complex. Another plan for a similar institute in the Evoluon, by Next Nature Network (NNN), received a positive assessment. The Municipality of Eindhoven and the province of Noord-Brabant indicated earlier that they would like to invest money in such a new institution if the government would also come up with financial support. For political groups in the House of Representatives, this was reason enough for the national government to get going on this after all.

The parties emphasize that the arrival of such a design institute is in line with the Brainport’s plans to improve the level of facilities in the region. After all, this will strengthen the international competitive position of the region. In addition, NNN’s plan has potential and Eindhoven in particular is the city of design and technology, the House of Representatives parties write.

Van Engelshoven is therefore now investigating whether The Hague can co-invest in a design museum in the Eindhoven region. The research must be completed this autumn.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob