35 million for photonics company

Eindhoven’s Smart Photonics can expect a substantial investment of no less than €35,000,000.

The company, which has been located on the High Tech Campus since its establishment in 2012, focuses on the development of photonics chips. These are chips that work with light signals instead of power signals, enabling equipment that uses such chips to work much faster and more energy efficiently. However, the technology is still in its infancy.

The 35 million is invested by a group of different parties. The pioneer of this group is the investment company Innovation Industries. Other parties are the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate – through Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij, the investment arm of KPN, KPN Ventures, PhotonDelta and the current shareholders of Smart Photonics.

Happy with money

CEO of the company, Johan Feenstra, is pleased with the investment. “We look forward to taking our company to the next level and expanding our team. This will allow us to start producing in larger numbers. This will also allow us to support our customers who are about to bring the first commercial applications based on our technology to the market. I am very grateful for the support we have received from our investors, PhotonDelta partners and our research partner TU/e to realise this investment”.

Earlier, Eindhoven University of Technology had a breakthrough in the field of photonics.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob