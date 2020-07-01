Park Hilaria is officially off limits

The City of Eindhoven and Eindhoven247 have decided to officially cancel the 2020 edition of Park Hilaria.

The reason for this is that in the short period of time it could not be guaranteed that visitors could keep a distance of one and a half metres from each other. As a result, the municipality could not guarantee the safety and health of the visitors. It was therefore decided to cancel the event.

Before this decision was taken, the municipality looked at alternatives. For example, it looked into whether it would be possible to start the event on a small scale, and start it later. Because of the short duration of Park Hilaria this turned out not to be an option.

The previous edition of the event attracted 450,000 visitors. The temporary amusement park is scheduled from 30 July to 8 August next year.

This year Park Hilaria was scheduled for 31 July.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob