Eindhoven embraces ‘Blackout Tuesday’

Many people and organisations from the Eindhoven region participate in the social media campaign Blackout Tuesday.

The initiative comes from the United States, where social media and especially Instagram blackout areas pass by. It is about the death of George Floyd. A black American who – most likely – was murdered by a white policeman.

By putting a black surface on their social media, individuals and organisations show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. This movement resists police violence, of which ethnic minorities are victims much more often than the white American population.

PSV, Philips, De Effenaar, PSV leader Denzel Dumfries and Frank Lammers, among others, take part in the solidarity campaign.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by : Bob