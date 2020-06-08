Children find injured woman in playground

On Sunday afternoon, children found an injured woman in a playground at Koning Arthurlaan in Eindhoven. The woman is believed to be a victim of sexual assault.

Children playing in the playground saw a man run from the bushes and declare that the woman may have been hit by the man with a bottle on the head.

Research

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries. The police cordoned off part of the park where the playground is located and investigated. They also talked to children who saw it happen.

A friend of the victim

According to the police, the victim knows the perpetrator. Nobody has been arrested yet.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk