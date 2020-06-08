Brainport Industries Campus reopened with readjustments

The Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) open the Business Center, event locations and public spaces from Monday on, according to the Eindhoven business campus on Twitter.

According to the organisation, the spaces are “corona proof”. For example, specific walking routes have been created within the BIC so that everyone can move safely around the campus. The Brainport Industries Campus is a development and production location for companies and knowledge institutions in the high-tech sector.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk