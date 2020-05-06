Fire Brigade removes burning trailer from shed

At an industrial estate on Luchthavenweg in Eindhoven, the Fire Brigade had to break open a shed to take out a burning trailer.

The fire was reported on Wednesday morning. Among other things, the trailer was loaded with a gas barbecue. The fire caused a great deal of smoke emission. Although the fire cannot be attributed to the appliance with certainty, it is likely that the fire originated from the barbecue.

The Luchthavenweg was temporarily closed off.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob