A speedster racing through Eindhoven on Thursday evening, was apprehended by police.

The 19-year-old motorist has to hand in his driving licence to authorities. He sped through Eindhoven in a fast and loud Mercedes. As a result the police gave chase. On the A67 driving in the direction of Venlo speeds of 230 km/h were recorded. Eventually he pulled off onto the shoulder of the road.

Besides losing his driving licence, he has also received a large fine.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris