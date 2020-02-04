‘Rubbish’ art at Vitalis

Artists and children from the BoschAkker primary school are exhibiting artworks. What makes these different is that they are made out of all kinds of rubbish. This is part of Project Skon.

Project Skon is a project in which primary school children can exhibit art made from garbage. Senior citizens of Vitalis and artists also take part in this project. The project’s goal is to create a positive spin to the problems regarding rubbish in the neighbourhood. Workshops will also be given about art waste. Visitors will receive tips and advice on how to deal with bulky waste.

The project runs until June. The exhibition will be supplemented during the project.

Source: www.studio040.nl

