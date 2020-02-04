Take a journey back in time

The Eindhoven 1920-2020 exhibition has been officially opened. It opened in the Erfgoedhuis (Heritage House) last weekend.

In this exhibition, you can trace the history of Eindhoven – from the expansion of Woensel, life in Strijp or Stratum in the 19th century, to the extraordinary growth of Philips in Eindhoven between 1920 and 2020.

The exhibition shows the different industries, modes of public transport, natural areas, and religion in Eindhoven before and after 1920. Other, different parts of the city have their own poster depicting their own history.

The exhibition was put together by Stichting Eindhoven in Beeld. It can be seen, free of charge, on working days from 11:00 to 16:00.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven