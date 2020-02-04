Stricter rules for ‘green scooters’

Eindhoven Municipality has implemented stricter rules for shared bike and scooter providers.

Offering shared bikes and scooters is only allowed with a permit. With this, the city council wants to ensure that shared mobility is stimulated in a sustainable, safe, and recognizable way. Permits can be applied from 1 April.

“We would like to stimulate bike/scooter sharing initiatives. But we do want to keep control in order to prevent problems. We expect the market for shared bicycles/scooters to grow considerably in the future”, says Monique List, City Councillor for Mobility. “That is why we are now making long-term agreements with providers in order to gain experience in a controlled way.

Rules should provide clarity

Suppliers of the green shared bicycles and scooters have been entering into agreements with the municipality for some time. They believe the new rules will provide more clarity and certainty.

The conditions also apply to any future public sharing of vehicles, electric kick scooters, or vehicles that still need to be developed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.