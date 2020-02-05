Collision causes major traffic jam

On Tuesday morning, two cars collided on the A67 at the Geldrop exit. The accident caused quite a traffic jam.

At around 09:00, a white car was rear-ended by a black car on the motorway. Both vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed away.

The occupants were all checked on the spot by ambulance personnel. They, fortunately, did not have to go to the hospital.

Due to the accident, a lane was closed for some time. As a result, there was a heavy traffic jam on the A67 in the direction of Venlo.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda