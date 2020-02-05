More student housing

An office building on Boschdijk in Eindhoven will be converted into 250 student studios. This conversion will be done by the Belgian company, Xior Student Housing.

The Boschdijk Veste stands on the corner of the Boschdijk/Zernikestraat intersection. The listed investment fund, Xior Student Housing, will invest €32 million in the project.

The renovation of the office building will probably start in the second half of this year. The 250 independent student flats must be completed before the 2022/2023 academic year.

In addition to the student studios, there will be various communal areas in the building, a courtyard garden, and a bicycle shed. How much the flats will cost is still unclear.

Second location

Xior already has another student building in Eindhoven – The Spot. Ninety student residences are located in this building, costing between €400 and €600 for spaces of between 16 and 41 m2.

This amount excludes energy costs, internet, upholstery, furniture, and service costs. These costs amount to another €205 to €235 in total.

12,000 rooms

Xior has 6,500 student housing units in the Netherlands. These are for rent or being developed in 16 cities. The company is also active in Belgium, Portugal, and Spain.

In total, the real estate company has 12,000 homes in its portfolio, with a total value of €1 billion.

