Lorentz Lyceum is the best seconday school in Brabant

Lorentz Lyceum in Eindhoven is declared as the best two (University preparatory education) school in Noord-Brabant.

The weekly magazine, Elsevier, concluded this based on its own research. According to the magazine, this Eindhoven secondary school stimulates the children considerably. “We are proud of this result,” says Rector Jessica Baart.

For the 18th time, Elsevier assessed the performance of all schools in the Netherlands. The study is based on data from the Education Inspectorate. It examines, among other things, the smooth transfer between the several disciplines of studies and final exam grades.

From 2022 onwards, Lorentz Casimir Lyceum will be considerably rebuilt. A new school building will be added. The school has more than 1 100 pupils.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven

