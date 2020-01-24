Arnold Raaijmakers is Eindhoven’s Councillor of the Year

Arnold Raaijmakers was elected as ‘Councillor of the Year’ in Eindhoven on Thursday evening.

The PvdA politician was presented with a trophy during a meeting held at the Eindhoven library. A professional jury, including journalists and former councillors, had also nominated Jannie Visscher from the SP party and D66 party chairman, Robin Verleisdonk.

Raaijmakers has been a member of the city council for more than ten years. Last year, he again participated actively in council debates. He had been persistent on topics related to Eindhoven Airport and the financial problems at the Muziekgebouw. Among his peers in the municipality, he is appreciated for his sharpness, case knowledge, commitment, and drive.

Other awards given too

Eva de Bruijn was announced as the Talent of the Year. The GroenLinks councillor made herself heard, above all, in the discussion about housing problems, including the student housing shortage. The public was also allowed to vote. The audience prize went to Remco van Dooren of the CDA.

He is the former chairman of the village council in Acht. He has also been a member of Eindhoven’s council since 2018. Van Dooren competed against LPF council member, Tjerk Langman, and Adem Topdag from DENK.

Raaijmakers succeeds Henk Jager, who was elected Council Member of the Year last year.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Editor: Melinda Walraven