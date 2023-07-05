Studio040 Talkshow about climate and environment

Entrepreneur Elly Verzuu, director Mary Fiers, activist Judith Lammers and Tom van Duuren, a climate-conscious resident in the green Vredeoord neighbourhood. They are this week’s guests in Studio040’s talk show ‘Eindje van de Week’ (end of the week). Theme: the climate and environment in Eindhoven.

Every week a social theme current in the city is discussed. Previous broadcasts were about the increasing poverty, diversity and housing for example.

The show is hosted by presentation duo Mike Weerts and Suheyla Yalçin.

Watch the show with subtitles in your language

You can watch the broadcast here. It is in Dutch but below the video, in settings, you can use the subtitle button.

(Click the settings icon below the video- click Subtitles- click Dutch- click Subtitles- click Automatic translation- choose the language for your subtitles.)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob