Talkshow ‘Eindje van de Week’ on diversity in the city

Eindhoven Alderman Samir Toub, COC* president Benjamin Ector and Iranian Eindhoven resident Adish Kezri were last week’s guests in Eindje van de Week (end of the week), Studio040’s new talk show. Theme last week: diversity in the city.

Every week the broadcast discusses a social theme that is current in the city. Last week three guests talked about increasing poverty in the city. This time the topic is diversity, addressed from different angles.

The show is hosted by presentation duo Mike Weerts and Suheyla Yalçin.

Watch the show with subtitles

You can watch the broadcast here. It is in Dutch but below the video in settings you can use the subtitle button.

(Click the settings icon below the video- click Subtitles- click Dutch- click Subtitles- click Automatic translation- choose the language for your subtitles.)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*The COC is an advocacy organization for gay boys & men, lesbian girls & women, bisexuals, transgender and intersex persons.