VVD and council member Chahim part ways

The Eindhoven political party VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) continues its work without Fatimzahra Chahim. The council member will continue alone in the city council.

“We regret that continuing the cooperation within our party has come under too much pressure. “We as a group have too many differences of opinion on the interpretation of the council membership”, the Eindhoven VVD party announced in a statement. Chahim tells the Eindhovens Dagblad, (Eindhoven daily newspaper) that she felt no freedom within the group to express her opinion.

Conversations

According to the party, several attempts were made to get back on the same page with Chahim, but to no avail. The VVD now continues with five council members, remaining the largest opposition group in the Eindhoven city council.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bo