€27 million from scrapped congress centre for other projects

The €27,000,000 from the Regiodeal (region deal) which was intended for a congress centre on Aalsterweg, can be put into other projects. That is what Brainport Development has announced.

At the end of 2022 it was announced that the congress centre would definitely not be built. Van der Valk, which had won the tender procedure, washed their hands of the project because it had become too expensive due to the rapidly rising construction costs.

Eindhoven announced at the time that it wanted to investigate whether the money could flow through to other projects within the Regiodeal. That was not clear because the money had to be spent within the agreements made with the State.

Other projects

In addition to the €7,000,000 from The Hague, the region allocated €20,000,000 for the conference centre. All that money will now go to the other projects of the Regiodeal. After all, those projects are also facing hefty cost increases.

This means that the necessary extra money will be put into the Futurelab Design and Technology in the Evoluon, Museum Vonk, the Temporary Art Centre (TAC), Eindhoven Design District and the Urban Sportpark. This seems to remove a major concern of the city council – the financial feasibility of a number of projects.

Source: Studio040

