New logo inspires to brighten schoolyard with flowers

Crowds at De Ganzebloem elementary school in Geldrop. Children lined up en masse on Tuesday to attend the unveiling of the new school logo. The logo immediately served as inspiration for the students to brighten up the schoolyard with more flowers.

According to the school, the logo, a flower, symbolises growth, vigor and the individuality of children. With the new logo in mind, the link was quickly made to real flowers, for the schoolyard.

Green awareness

Students will be planting flower seeds in the coming term. The goal is to promote green awareness among the schoolchildren, and to make the square more colourful. “The logo is beautiful. It’s nice when the schoolyard will soon have all the colours because of the flowers”, pupil Isa (11) said. Pupil Lara (13): “More flowers give more colour. It’s fun to sow your own”.

“It’s healthy to be in a green environment. Our schoolyard has already been made greener recently, but with more flowers it all becomes even more cheerful”, headmistress Jolein Orelio-Everaert agrees.

Source: Studio40

Translated by: Bob