Ik Wil foundation in race for national award

Food and togetherness to connect people. The Eindhoven-based Stichting Ik Wil (I want foundation) has been doing it for ten years. Building a local society where everyone is equal and has a place, with activities, training and courses. And that is now being rewarded, with a nomination for the national Appeltje van Oranje* (apple of Oranje), where special social projects are put in the spotlight.

Leyla Kalender is one of the founders of the Ik Wil foundation. She explains the motives: “We are a residents’ initiative in Woensel Zuidwest (southwest) and focus on inclusion and fighting poverty in disadvantaged neighbourhoods. We have a low-threshold meeting space, where activities take place. You have to think about painting, language classes, cooking and yoga”.

Home

Stichting Ik Wil connects people from many different backgrounds. Ethnicity, religion or language is not important. During the sacrificial feast in the park on Willem van Kesselstraat in Eindhoven, women from Tunisia, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Somalia, Suriname, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Eritrea, among others, were present.

Rasoelan Rodjan is one them: “My granddaughter did an internship here and said, ‘Grandma, you have to come here, because you are definitely going to like this!’ And indeed, from the moment I came here, I feel at home”. The same Nawaal Braham, who now also volunteers at Ik Wil, says: “It’s nice to connect with everyone. It feels like family. And it’s nice to cook and eat together, for example”.

Bruggenbouwers

In early October, the Appeltjes van Oranje will be awarded by Queen Maxima. The three winning initiatives will receive a check of €25,000. Leyla is convinced they will win: "The theme is 'Bruggenbouwers' (bridge builders) and this is really about us". "According to Leyla, Ik Wil regularly receives requests from various organisations. Also nationwide. "They ask us how we manage to connect all these different living worlds. I am therefore particularly proud of what we have achieved here".

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~ *Every year the Appeltjes van Oranje are awarded to three social projects that successfully connect different groups of people and ensure that they participate in society again. The theme for 2023 is Bridge Builders in the neighborhood.

The prize, for each of the three winners, consists of a bronze statuette designed and created by Princess Beatrix and a cash sum of €25,000. The money can be freely spent within the objective of the winning initiative. Every year, Queen Máxima awards the three Appeltjes van Oranje at Noordeinde Palace. In anniversary years, King Willem-Alexander presents the prize.