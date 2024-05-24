Eindhoven wants more places where mothers can breastfeed

Currently, there are only 16 places in the city where mothers can breastfeed. Eindhoven municipality wants to increase that.

Both mothers and professionals see that for many women it is a barrier to breastfeeding in public. There would be medical, social, and personal reasons behind this. The Nutrition Center also recognizes this development, which started the ‘breastfeeding-friendly municipality’ quality mark.

The city council says in a council letter that Eindhoven municipality wants to get that quality mark. To do so, the municipality must have one breastfeeding-friendly location for every 50 newborn babies. Eindhoven therefore needs 45 such locations. Currently, there are only 16.

In addition, the hallmark is a way to start the conversation about breastfeeding and make it more normal. Currently, breastfeeding locations can mainly be found in community centres and consultancies.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta