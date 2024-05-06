Eindhoven to commemorate Gaza war victims

Eindhoven4Palestine is organising a commemoration of the war victims on Friday evening, May 3, together with a number of other organisations for the victims of the war in Gaza. This happens on the 18 Septemberplein.

The commemoration takes place one day before National Remembrance Day. According to UNICEF, Israel’s war violence has now resulted in some 34,000 fatalities on the Palestinian side, many of them children.

The organisation behind Remembrance Day even speaks of an ongoing genocide and says that more than 42,000 have now died. In addition, the Dutch government – together with several companies based in Eindhoven – is said to be complicit in this.

Program

The program starts at 6:30 PM on the 18 September Square. After a number of speeches, there will be a moment of silence, after which a short march will take place to the liberation monument on Stadhuisplein. Weather forecast makes footfall prediction difficult for the organisation. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj