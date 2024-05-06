Wet but ‘impressive’ Remembrance Day in Eindhoven

At De Oude Toren in Eindhoven on Saturday night, all civilians and military personnel who died since the outbreak of World War II, in war situations and peace operations, were traditionally commemorated. Wreaths were laid at the municipal cemetery.

The crowd had turned up in large numbers despite the bad weather. Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem laid the first wreath on behalf of the residents of Eindhoven. After this, representatives of the armed forces, social organisations and the business community from the region paid their respects to the deceased.

Besides Dijsselbloem, several city councillors were also present. As well as the Imam of the Mevlana Mosque, the chairmen of the 18 September Foundation and of COC Eindhoven and representatives of GGzE, various scouting groups and student associations from the city.

‘It was impressive. I attend every year, and it does something to you every time anyway,’ says an older man. ‘This is important, also for the younger generations,’ adds a female visitor.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news :Shanthi Ramani