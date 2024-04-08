The Provincial Council wants to speed up the widening of the A58, A2 and A67

The Provincial Administration must increase pressure on the government to widen the A58, A2 and A67 as quickly as possible. This was decided by a majority of the Provincial Council of North Brabant.

The motion came from Tjerk Langman (PVV) and Jelle van Nuland (VVD). They believe that Brabant’s economic position is at stake if the highways are not widened. This expansion had previously been on the agenda but was postponed last year by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Due to a lack of money and personnel, priority was given to maintaining the existing infrastructure.

1.73 billion

However, The Hague made a budget available for the Brainport region. A total of 1.73 billion euros will come from the political heart of the country to the Eindhoven region. This money is not onle intended to keep companies like ASML here, but also to tackle roads and public transport.

According to Langman and Van Nuland, this offers an opportunity to implement the plans as soon as possible. In the motion they call on the council to strengthen the lobby in The Hague so that the A58, A2 and A67 are quickly taken care of. That motion is supported by a small majority. D66, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA, SP and Volt voted against.

