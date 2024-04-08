Eindhoven wants one kind of plastic cup at major events

Get a beer on the Stratumseind and return the empty plastic cup on the Wilhelminaplein to grab a new ‘pilske’. Eindhoven politicians want this to be possible at major events such as carnival, the marathon and Koningsdag. The city council will start talks with the Eindhoven catering and events industry about a plastic cup that can be handed in everywhere.

During carnival, cups caused chaos and confusion. “Getting a drink at the outside bar and returning the cup inside. In many places this was not possible,” said GroenLinks councillor Lotte Meerhoff. “It led to frustration among many Eindhoven residents and confusion among bar staff.”

This is why GroenLinks, D66, Volt and 50Plus came up with the proposal to set up a circular cup system. The same hard plastic cup everywhere in the city that you can return everywhere. “Good for the resident who can get drinks the same way everywhere. But also for the catering entrepreneur who gets clarity and can hitch a ride on the municipality’s system. And also for the environment because with reusable cups we have less waste,” Meerhoff argues.

Alderperson Rick Thijs (climate and environment) embraced the proposal and is consulting with the hospitality and events industry on setting up such a system. “We still have some things to figure out, such as what about different venues and permits. That’s why I suggest we come back to this in the autumn.”

For Eindhoven news:Shanthi Ramani

Source :Studio040