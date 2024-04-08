Parties support Pact Woensel Zuid

The ‘Woensel Zuid Pact’ continues to take shape and content. Over the past period, residents and alliance partners have joined forces to create a programme to improve the quality of life and the safety in Woensel Zuid for the next twenty years. The implementation programme for the next three years is ready and was presented last week.

“Together we put our shoulders to the wheel and roll up our sleeves for Woensel Zuid.” With these metaphors, Mayor Dijsselbloem opened the presentation of the Woensel Zuid Pact implementation Programme. Not everyone in this neighbourhood benefits from the growth that Eindhoven is experiencing. Problems such as poverty, debt, crime, and inequality in opportunity for young people are everyday occurrences. The new programme aims to make Woensel Zuid a nice place to live, work, and grow up safely.

The government has set up the National Liveability and Safety Programme (NPLV) for twenty areas that require extra attention. Woensel Zuid is one of these areas, where residents, entrepreneurs, the municipality, and alliance partners will work together over the next twenty years to tackle complex problems. They use subsidies (4.9 million euros), knowledge and effort to solve the problems or make them manageable. This is done together with the residents. The residents and entrepreneurs of Woensel Zuid play an ‘indispensable role’ in this regard, the Pact states.

New partners

Four new partners signed the Pact on Thursday evening. The counter now stands at 58 alliance partners who are working to make Woensel Zuid a place where it is nice to live again. Various initiatives are being developed with residents and entrepreneurs from the neighbourhood around the themes: ‘Perspective, Nice Neighbourhood and Living Together’.

Youth financially fit

One of the initiatives for youth to be capable is ‘Jeugd Financieel Fit’. “Children should be able to grow up without financial problems. With various programmes, children learn the value of money. We help them make the right choices and properly assess risks,” says Kristel de Groot, from ‘Kansen voor Kinderen’. In addition to focusing on youth, parents and caregivers are also involved in this initiative.

Energy fixers

More than 11,000 households have already been helped to save energy. KlusbusPLUS has recently started looking for talent in the various neighbourhoods to contribute to this. This creates new jobs as ‘energy fixers’. The energy fixers help residents with adjustments in the house to save money and live comfortably.

The first initiatives will be further rolled out over the next three years to make Woensel Zuid a place where people enjoy living and can receive help when things are not going well.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas